Officials confirm, 2 South Africans killed in Tanzania plane crash

Officials have confirmed that the two South Africans on board the light plane that crashed in western Tanzania on Saturday were killed in the incident.

“The plane, which was owned by a South African organisation known as U-Dream Global, was destroyed by fire after the crash. Only the engine and some parts of the plane were recovered,” said Sikonge district commissioner Peres Magiri in an interview with ITV.

“The pilot and passenger, both South African citizens, were killed in the plane crash that occurred shortly after takeoff from Tabora airport at around 7:30 am,” added Magiri.

EWN reports that Tanzanian officials confirmed that the plane was a four-seater Sling plane from South Africa which entered Tanzania’s airspace from Uganda en route to Malawi.

It made a distress signal about engine failure before disappearing from radar.

News24 has since been able to confirm that the pair were project directors.

“U Dream Global: Cape to Cairo Challenge is devastated to report that there has been an accident of the flight support aircraft and that the Project Directors, Des Werner and Werner Froneman, have lost their lives,” a short statement on their Facebook page said.

“No one else was involved in the accident. We kindly request everybody’s understanding at this incredibly difficult time.

“Our love and thoughts go to Des and Werner’s friends and families.”

U Dream Global is a programme founded by Megan Werner, the daughter of Des Werner, to promote and facilitate innovation among young people.

Their vision was to build and fly a plane from Cape to Cairo.

Condolences were pouring in after the statement was posted.

On July 8, the team of teens landed safely in Cairo.

Spokesperson for the Department of International Relations and Cooperation Clayson Manyela confirmed the tragedy.

