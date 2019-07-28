One dead after Kruger Park crash

A male day visitor has died and four other were injured when an accident occurred in the Kruger National Park on Saturday, reports Lowvelder.

SANParks last night confirmed the death, which occurred in the Punda Maria section.

The accident occurred on the Dzundwini gravel road.

Early indications point to the driver losing control of his vehicle and driving into a tree.

Four other passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene.

“SANparks extends heartfelt condolences to all affected, and wishes the injured a speedy recovery. Further investigations into the cause of the accident will be conducted by the SAPS.”

The identity of the victim has not yet been revealed.

