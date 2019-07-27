VIDEO: Watch as tyre collides with Wrangler on 287

A Wrangler had it’s Front bumper and it’s bonnet ripped apart by a tyre which was rolling out of nowhere on the 287 highway.
The tyre rolled along the right lane of the highway into on coming where it collided with a Wrangler as it brought the car to explode and come to a stop.
According to a tweet by @thtkidd_chris the driver is okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.
***UPDATE****
Driver is ok heres a picture of the jeep pic.twitter.com/8omQxKwihO
— thtkidd_chris (@thtkidd_chris) July 25, 2019
@Dare_Re_Ya and the driver was ok. Them Jeep Wranglers EAT accidents. I told you
— D.Carter (@TheCarter_Show) July 27, 2019
— Rich (@das_rich) July 25, 2019
Compiled by Carlos Muchave
For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.