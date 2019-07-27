Accidents 27.7.2019 04:52 pm

VIDEO: Watch as tyre collides with Wrangler on 287

Carlos Muchave
The driver is okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.

A Wrangler had it’s Front bumper and it’s bonnet ripped apart by a tyre which was rolling out of nowhere  on the 287 highway.

The tyre rolled along the right lane of the highway into on coming where it collided with a Wrangler as it brought the car to explode and come to a stop.

According to a tweet by @thtkidd_chris the driver is okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.

