VIDEO: Watch as tyre collides with Wrangler on 287

A Wrangler had it’s Front bumper and it’s bonnet ripped apart by a tyre which was rolling out of nowhere on the 287 highway.

The tyre rolled along the right lane of the highway into on coming where it collided with a Wrangler as it brought the car to explode and come to a stop.

According to a tweet by @thtkidd_chris the driver is okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.

***UPDATE****

Driver is ok heres a picture of the jeep pic.twitter.com/8omQxKwihO — thtkidd_chris (@thtkidd_chris) July 25, 2019

@Dare_Re_Ya and the driver was ok. Them Jeep Wranglers EAT accidents. I told you — D.Carter (@TheCarter_Show) July 27, 2019

Compiled by Carlos Muchave

