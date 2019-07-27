Accidents 27.7.2019 04:52 pm

VIDEO: Watch as tyre collides with Wrangler on 287 in the USA

Carlos Muchave
Twitter pic

Twitter pic

The driver was okay but the Wrangler was badly hit.

A Wrangler had it’s front bumper and bonnet ripped apart by a tyre which was rolling out of nowhere on the 287 highway in the USA.

The tyre rolled along the right lane of the highway into on coming where it collided with the Wrangler.

According to a tweet by @thtkidd_chris the driver was okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.

Compiled by Carlos Muchave

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.




today in print

Read Today's edition