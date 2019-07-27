VIDEO: Watch as tyre collides with Wrangler on 287 in the USA

A Wrangler had it’s front bumper and bonnet ripped apart by a tyre which was rolling out of nowhere on the 287 highway in the USA.

The tyre rolled along the right lane of the highway into on coming where it collided with the Wrangler.

According to a tweet by @thtkidd_chris the driver was okay but the Wrangler is badly hit.

***UPDATE****

Driver is ok heres a picture of the jeep pic.twitter.com/8omQxKwihO — thtkidd_chris (@thtkidd_chris) July 25, 2019

@Dare_Re_Ya and the driver was ok. Them Jeep Wranglers EAT accidents. I told you — D.Carter (@TheCarter_Show) July 27, 2019

Compiled by Carlos Muchave

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.