I saw him fall head first, says motorcycle accident witness

“The impact of the collision sent the driver of the motorcycle flying through the air, and he landed head first.”

Reggie Morris relived the horrifying accident he witnessed on Saturday evening, July 20, when a taxi collided with a motorcycle on Hendrik Potgieter Road in the vicinity of Makro/ Clearwater Mall, just before 8pm.

Morris told Roodepoort Northsider that he was on his way home after knocking off from work when he witnessed the fatal accident.

“The motorcyclist had the right of way, and was about to cross over an intersection with the traffic light on orange; however, the taxi skipped the red traffic light and caused the tragic collision,” said Morris, describing what he saw.

Sadly, according to reports, the driver died on the scene, but the passenger was airlifted to hospital. Unfortunately, it was confirmed by Rudi Holtzhausen, BCI Security’s operations manager, that she died on arrival at the hospital.

According to the witness, the taxi driver and his passenger also sustained minor injuries after they were thrown through the windscreen of the taxi by the impact.

BCI Security reported that the taxi driver was under guard in hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.