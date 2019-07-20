Joburg biker seriously injured in head-on crash with car

A motorcyclist was seriously injured when his motorbike and a car collided head-on in Roodepoort in Johannesburg, paramedics said on Saturday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 9pm on Friday night to reports of a collision on JG Strydom Road in Weltevredenpark, Roodepoort, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that a car and a motorcycle were involved in a head-on collision.

“The adult male motorcyclist sustained serious injuries and required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him. Once treated the patient was transported by ambulance to hospital for further treatment,” Herbst said.

– African News Agency (ANA)

