Manager of restaurant in Secunda drowns in KZN

John Dory’s in Secunda Mall held a special memorial service for their manager on Tuesday morning, 16 July, Ridge Times reports.

Ms Melanie Mlengandale (30), a mother of two, allegedly drowned in a river in the Newcastle area on Monday, 8 July. The police have opened an inquest into her death.

Ms Mlengandale was on leave at the time and her employer, Mr Armand Riekert, only heard about her death several days later.

Mr Riekert described Ms Mlengandale as a remarkable person who was endearing to everyone she met.

“We are devastated by the lost. Melanie worked for us since we bought the Oregon Spur, John Dory’s and Panarotti’s in Secunda Mall. She was a reliable and trustworthy person.”

Mr Riekert said the personnel of John Dory’s vowed to let her legacy live on in the restaurant.

Ms Mlengandale will be buried in Zimbabwe.

