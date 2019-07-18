Woman and biker killed in collision

Two people were killed following a collision between a motorbike and a vehicle on the R82 in Vereeniging on Wednesday afternoon (17 July 2019), Vaalweekblad reports.

ER24 Spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen reports that ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 5pm on Wednesday, where they found a male motorbike rider lying on the ground a short distance away from his motorbike. Unfortunately, he showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.

A woman was found with critical injuries inside a vehicle. Paramedics immediately administered advanced life support interventions, but unfortunately she succumbed to her multiple injuries and was also declared dead at the scene.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known at the time, but police were on the scene for further investigations.

