A tragedy unfolded at Siyanqoba in Emalahleni this morning when three boys drowned, Witbank News reports.

According to police spokesperson captain Eddie Hall, the children did not go to school today because a protest action in the area stopped all traffic to and from the Siyanqoba area.

The area is barricaded off and police are still on scene.

