Pretoria residents livid after homemade ‘speed bump’ sends schoolgirl to hospital

Pretoria North residents are seeing red after a schoolgirl was reportedly injured in a motorcycle accident at a “hazardous” unmarked speed bump.

Local resident Erika Moolman told Pretoria North Rekord she saw a schoolgirl being taken away in an ambulance after she had an accident with her motorcycle at the bump in Earl Street on Wednesday.

“When I saw a group of people at the spot, I immediately knew someone got injured at the speed bump,” said Moolman.

Moolman said she had damaged her car on two previous occasions at the same street.

“While I stood there, I could hear how every car driving over the speed bump getting scratched.”

“There are no signs, no warning – just a home-made mud bump in the street.”

Moolman said there was also a hazardous ditch in the same street, which was believed to have been dug by contractors, that was not clearly visible as it was covered with water.

“When will something be done about it? Must we wait until someone loses their life because of the bad road conditions here?”

Pretoria North district 2 ward councillor Yolanda Duvenage said she was aware of complaints about the bump in the street.

“I am just waiting for feedback. I have reported the matter to the director of road and stormwater.”

