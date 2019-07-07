Accidents 7.7.2019 07:31 pm

Fatal accident closes N2 south, with traffic backed up for kilometres

Elana Wagner
The road will be closed for hours while the truck is being decanted. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The road will be closed for hours while the truck is being decanted. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The N2 southbound between Salt Rock and Ballito was expected to remain closed for part of Sunday evening.

One person died in a horror crash involving a truck and a car on the N2 southbound near the Ballito off-ramp on Sunday afternoon, reports the North Coast Courier.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst, eyewitnesses said the car was travelling on the northbound lane when it lost control.

The driver reportedly lost control. Photo: IPSS Medical Rescue

The truck driver survived the terrible accident.

“It is believed the car came across the centre median and collided with the oncoming truck in the southbound lane,” said Herbst.

“The truck was carrying LPG gas. The road will be closed for probably the next six hours while the gas is being decanted.”

The driver of the car was already deceased when paramedics arrived.

Traffic backed up for kilometres due to the closed section on the N2. Photo: supplied

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Toddller airlifted to hospital after horrific Pietermaritzburg crash 7.7.2019
Tributes pour in for Mandla Maseko, would-be space traveller 7.7.2019
Limpopo cops investigate culpable homicide after two die in car, truck crash 7.7.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition