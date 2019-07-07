Fatal accident closes N2 south, with traffic backed up for kilometres

One person died in a horror crash involving a truck and a car on the N2 southbound near the Ballito off-ramp on Sunday afternoon, reports the North Coast Courier.

According to IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst, eyewitnesses said the car was travelling on the northbound lane when it lost control.

The truck driver survived the terrible accident.

“It is believed the car came across the centre median and collided with the oncoming truck in the southbound lane,” said Herbst.

“The truck was carrying LPG gas. The road will be closed for probably the next six hours while the gas is being decanted.”

The driver of the car was already deceased when paramedics arrived.

