Tributes pour in for Mandla Maseko, would-be space traveller

Maseko was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Saturday.

Tributes have poured in from social media at the news of the untimely passing of Mandla Maseko who would have been the first black African to travel to space. Popularly known as Afronaut and Spaceboy, Maseko was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Saturday.

His death was confirmed on Sunday afternoon. Maseko, aged 30, was an avid biker. Details for his memorial service are expected to be announced during the week.

