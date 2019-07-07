Tributes pour in for Mandla Maseko, would-be space traveller

Tributes have poured in from social media at the news of the untimely passing of Mandla Maseko who would have been the first black African to travel to space. Popularly known as Afronaut and Spaceboy, Maseko was hit by a car while riding his motorcycle on Saturday.

His death was confirmed on Sunday afternoon. Maseko, aged 30, was an avid biker. Details for his memorial service are expected to be announced during the week.

Oh noo RIP Mandla Maseko. I loved his story ???? i can't believe this. — Rori (@badgalrorii) July 7, 2019

NEWS: Mandla Maseko, who beat a million people to win a sub-orbital trip that could have seen him become the first black African in space, has reportedly been killed in a motorcycle crash.#RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/ou2bPRoNrI — Phil Mphela (@PhilMphela) July 7, 2019

Just heard that legendary Mandla “Spaceboy” Maseko, our very astronaut has passed on. @MandlaMaseko1

May your soul fly with the angels, RIP sir!#RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/e6yy20cSrU — Mandla Nhleko ✊ (@Mgilija5) July 7, 2019

Eish. Rest in peace Mandla Maseko. pic.twitter.com/ozGRuhlcdL — YouTube & IG: мтezмan™ (@Mtezman) July 7, 2019

He was going to be the FIRST BLACK MAN to go to SPACE. Now his no more!! ???????????????????????????? My Big Brother Mandla is Gone???????????????????? I'm physically sick. ???????? #MandlaMaseko https://t.co/kKO2BJ6bVz pic.twitter.com/92BIqiC29F — Lerato Botle ❤ (@_LiraRae) July 7, 2019

Waking up to the news that Mandla “Spaceboy” Maseko, our very astronaut has passed on. @MandlaMaseko1 May your soul fly with the angels, RIP sir!#RIPMandlaMaseko pic.twitter.com/wxBA60occq — Hlabi ????????‍???? (@Hlabi_Davhana) July 7, 2019

