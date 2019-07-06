Accidents 6.7.2019 09:23 am

Shosholoza Meyl train from Joburg derails on way to Durban (video)

Citizen reporter
Shosholoza Meyl

At least eight people were reportedly injured.

A Shosholoza Meyl train travelling from Johannesburg to Durban derailed on Friday at about 9.40pm. The incident happened at a level crossing between Rooikop and Mapleton, about 547 kilometres from Durban, the company said in a statement.

There were 410 passengers on board.

Three passenger coaches and two dinner coaches were affected. It has been reported that five passengers and three employees were injured. Medical attention and trauma counselling was arranged for affected passengers while most passengers were safely still on board the train.

Buses were arranged from Pietermaritzburg and were expected to arrive at the derailment site at about 8am to transport passengers to their destinations. The site would be cleared once all passengers had evacuated the train.

Shosholoza Meyl said it was investigating the cause of the derailment and apologised to its passengers.

