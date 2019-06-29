Accidents 29.6.2019 05:40 pm

DA’s Mbali Ntuli survives horrific accident

Citizen reporter, additional reporting by ANA
An image of Mbali Ntuli's damaged car at the accident scene on the N3 between Pietermartzburg and Durban | Image: Twitter

She received minor injuries and has been booked off work to recover.

KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) and Democratic Alliance politician Mbali Ntuli recently took to Twitter to share images of her car after she survived an eight-car pile-up in Durban.

Four people were injured in the accident that took place on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza at Pinetown in Durban late on Friday afternoon.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.43pm to reports of a crash on the N3 Durban-bound about two kilometres before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, seven vehicles and a truck were involved in a crash and Ntuli’s VW vehicle was among those involved after the driver of a truck reportedly hit her car head-on.

The people who were injured and treated on the scene, and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

Ntuli was among those injured at the scene and initially tweeted that she may have dislocated her shoulder and that she was on her way to hospital.

She later received confirmation of her minor injuries and confirmed that she had been booked off work to recover before thanking everyone for their well wishes.

“I’ve been to the hospital and released with some bruising and soft tissue injury but nothing too serious,” said Ntuli in an interview with the Citizen.

She also tweeted her car manufacturer a query about why her airbags did not deploy in the impact. She has not yet received a response.

The ANC’s Annelize Van Wyk, the EFF’s Godrich Gardee and her colleague in the KZN MPL Dean Macpherson are among those who shared their well-wishes with her.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

