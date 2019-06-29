DA’s Mbali Ntuli survives horrific accident

KwaZulu-Natal Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) and Democratic Alliance politician Mbali Ntuli recently took to Twitter to share images of her car after she survived an eight-car pile-up in Durban.

Have just survived being hit head on by a truck. If you’re driving from PMB to durban then it’s my car and 7 others that are blocking traffic pic.twitter.com/CTPojksag9 — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 28, 2019

Four people were injured in the accident that took place on the N3 near the Mariannhill Toll Plaza at Pinetown in Durban late on Friday afternoon.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at 4.43pm to reports of a crash on the N3 Durban-bound about two kilometres before the Marianhill Toll Plaza, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

According to reports from the scene, seven vehicles and a truck were involved in a crash and Ntuli’s VW vehicle was among those involved after the driver of a truck reportedly hit her car head-on.

The people who were injured and treated on the scene, and once stabilised were transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, Herbst said.

Ntuli was among those injured at the scene and initially tweeted that she may have dislocated her shoulder and that she was on her way to hospital.

Thanks to my ancestors. In a bizarre stroke of luck both my partner and provincial leader @Zwakelem were on the same road. I’m safe might have dislocated shoulder but on my way to hospital. pic.twitter.com/fWyV25BorB — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 28, 2019

She later received confirmation of her minor injuries and confirmed that she had been booked off work to recover before thanking everyone for their well wishes.

What do we say to the God of death? Thanks everybody for your well wishes.I’m ok.Bruised quite a bit on my one side and have some soft tissue injuries. Doctor can’t believe I survived and she booked me off work because she says I’m going to feel the whiplash and bruising soon❤️ — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 28, 2019

“I’ve been to the hospital and released with some bruising and soft tissue injury but nothing too serious,” said Ntuli in an interview with the Citizen.

She also tweeted her car manufacturer a query about why her airbags did not deploy in the impact. She has not yet received a response.

Ok now that I’m ok can somebody tell me why no airbags would deploy? Especially the curtain one on the drivers side where I was hit? Trying to figure out whether @VW has some things to answer. pic.twitter.com/SjXSVtmjJc — Mbali Ntuli (@mbalimcdust) June 29, 2019

The ANC’s Annelize Van Wyk, the EFF’s Godrich Gardee and her colleague in the KZN MPL Dean Macpherson are among those who shared their well-wishes with her.

Thankful you are ok! Get to a Doctor for a checkup just to make sure! — Annelize van Wyk (@annelizevanwyk) June 29, 2019

Happy you are fine….get well soon…force… — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) June 29, 2019

What’s important is you are alive. A car can be replaced. Hope you’re doing well despite this horrendous experience — Sure Kamhunga (@SKamhunga) June 28, 2019

So glad you're OK Mbali. ???????? — Lesego Semenya (@LesDaChef) June 28, 2019

So sorry to see this Mbali. Hope you ok and safe — Dean Macpherson MP ???????? (@DeanMacpherson) June 28, 2019

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

