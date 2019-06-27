Woman decapitated in horror Witbank crash

The body of a 61-year-old woman laid decapitated on the N4 after a high impact accident.

Response officials were called to the N4 Walter Sisulu Drive off-ramp after an elderly woman was hit by a grey Toyota Corolla vehicle last Wednesday evening, Witbank News.

The accident scene was indicative of a high impact accident.

The body of the woman, who has since been identified by her son Albert Mathero as Rosalia Mathero, died on the fast lane of the highway.

Witbank’s SAPS communications officer Captain Eddie Hall has since decried the accident and came out with a warning for motorists and pedestrians.

“We have seen an increase in the number of such incidents this year in comparison to the previous year. I just want to reiterate to people that they are not allowed to hitchhike or run over the highway. There are bridges that are in place over the highway and I strongly advice people to make use of them,” Hall said.

He also explained that distance was harder to calculate at night especially on the highway, “motorists, especially on the N12 and N4, should be on the lookout for pedestrians who are crossing the highway and for that reason be careful,” he concluded.

