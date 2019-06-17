24 people killed in horrific Limpopo head-on bus and minibus taxi collision

Twenty-four people have been confirmed dead following a head-on collision between a bus and a minibus taxi crash in Limpopo on Sunday.

The police in Modjadjiskloof outside Tzaneen were investigating a case of culpable homicide following the motor vehicle accident which occurred at about 22:00 along the R81 road between Mooketsi and Giyani.

According to the South African Police Service, it is alleged that a bus and a Quantum which were traveling in the opposite directions, collided head-on. The bus was coming from Giyani towards Mooketsi and the Quantum was coming from Mooketsi towards Giyani.

Twenty-four passengers in the minibus taxi died at the scene, while one passenger sustained serious injuries.

In the bus, the driver and two passengers sustained serious injuries.

The process of identifying the deceased was ongoing as police were investigating the cause of the accident.

