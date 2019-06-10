Accidents 10.6.2019 08:55 am

Afrikaans singer Jacques de Coning dies in horrific crash

Kayla van Petegem
The late Jacques de Coning. Photo: Facebook

The singer was known for his rendition of famous FAK songs.

Well-known Afrikaans singer from the Eastern Cape Jacques de Coning has died, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

The 52-year-old passed away on Sunday morning in a motor vehicle accident at around 10.30am.

According to media reports, De Coning died in a head-on collision on the R72 highway just outside Alexandria in the Eastern Cape.

His son, Basil, also died in an accident five years ago in Port Elizabeth – about an hour’s drive from where De Coning died.

De Coning was known for his rendition of famous FAK songs, such as Girl van die Klein Karoo and Die Groot Voël Medley.

