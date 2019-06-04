Car catches fire on Christiaan de Wet Road

Motorists have been advised to be cautious in approaching the corner of Christiaan De Wet Road and Blueberry Street in Honeydew due to a car that caught alight this morning, Tuesday, June 4.

Roodepoort Northsider reports that part of the affected road has been temporarily closed by emergency services and traffic is being diverted because of the incident.

Onlookers at the scene believe the engulfed vehicle is an old-model Ford Fiesta. The cause of the fire is unknown at this stage.

No injuries were reported. According to a VitalMed Facebook post, they were awaiting the fire department. It is unclear whether they arrived.

This is a developing story.

