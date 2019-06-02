Keegan from ‘Warrapen Keegan’ video dies in house fire in KZN

Tragedy struck when a young man died after being trapped in a house that caught on fire on Saturday night in Seatides on KwaZulu-Natal’s North Coast, reports the North Coast Courier.

The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT), Tongaat fire department, and with crew from the Umhlanga fire department and Tongaat SAPS arrived to neighbours trying to douse the flames that engulfed the house at about 10pm.

They were told that at least one person was still trapped in the bedroom where the fire was believed to have started.

According to CERT Emergency Response Tongaat chairperson Nazir Sadack, several attempts were made to access the room to rescue the man, but the severity of the flames and smoke made it impossible.

“Once the fire was extinguished a sweep of the home was conducted by the fire dept. Sadly a man identified as Keegan Reddy was found lying on the floor and did not survive the fire. Our sincere condolences to the family,” said Sadack.

Reddy was reportedly the Keegan who was filmed during a fight which went viral as “Warrapen Keegan” in 2016.

The fire department and police were investigating further.

