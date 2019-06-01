Transnet freight rail tamping machine collides with new Metrorail train

A Transnet freight rail tamping machine collided with a new Metrorail train on Saturday afternoon at around 6pm.

The collision happened when the tamping machine, while busy with maintenance, collided with the new Metrorail train at Eerste Fabrieke Station.

Metrorail Gauteng said in a statement: “The tamping machine rolled from Greenview back to Eerste Fabrieke station where the Metrorail train was stationary and carrying commuters onboard.

“As a result of the collision, the train service between Pienaarspoort and Pretoria has been affected. The line has been closed to allow both Metrorail and Transnet technical teams to attend to the accident.

“The emergency services are at the scene attending to the injured commuters, which are 43 minor and 14 serious injuries. The injured commuters are receiving urgent medical treatment at both Steve Biko and Tshwane district hospitals.

“The driver of the stationary train requested the 300 commuters on board to leave the train upon noticing the oncoming temping machine. The commuters refused to leave the train and instead pulled the passenger emergency alarm levers, which stops the train from moving.”

Investigations were under way to probe the collision. Commuters were advised to expect train delays on the corridor while Metrorail continued to address the problem.

Metrorail thanked their customers for their support and understanding.

