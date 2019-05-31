Police still investigating fatal Centurion hit-and-run

Police are still searching for the man responsible for the hit-and-run death of a Centurion cyclist.

Andrew Randall was killed on the R55 last month, after a white Toyota Tazz ploughed into him and 17 other cyclists on Good Friday, reports Centurion Rekord.

Randall was declared dead on the scene and five others, including the passenger in the Tazz, sustained moderate to serious injuries.

The driver fled the scene on foot.

Randall was laid to rest and a memorial service held at Doringkloof family church in Centurion earlier this month.

Constable Tumisang Moloto said police were still searching for the driver of the Tazz.

“The driver of the vehicle is still at large and no arrests have been made at this stage.”

Moloto said police were following up “positive leads” which he could not comment on, for fear of jeopardising the investigation.

“I am working closely with the investigating officer and will inform the public as soon as an arrest is made.”

Moloto said police were appealing to anyone with more information regarding the incident to notify police.

Police previously said a case of culpable homicide and reckless and negligent driving was being investigated.

“The charges may change once an arrest has been made,” said Captain Kay Makhubela.

The Olievenhoutbosch police may be reached on 012 652 0070.

