Former Ballito beauty queen killed in freak car crash

Former Miss Ballito Renalda Hoffman died in a car accident when her vehicle veered off the road on Saturday afternoon, reports North Coast Courier.

According to paramedics, Hoffman was travelling on her own in Ballito when she lost control of her VW UP, which clipped a pavement and rolled onto its roof around midday.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Dylan Meyrick: “The driver of the vehicle had major injuries, and there was nothing paramedics could do for her and she was declared deceased on the scene.”

The 30-year-old was a well-known member of the Ballito community, and was described as having a larger-than-life personality.

She was crowned Miss Ballito in 2012 and took the Miss Valentine title in 2014.

Renalda held a business degree and was passionate about working with people and her involvement in social work.

“Renalda worked for the Ilembe Chamber during its formative years and her energy, commitment and unadulterated passion contributed hugely to the membership foundation, especially the Chamber,” said CEO of Ilembe Chamber, Cobus Oelofse.

“Her care, kindness and community service are however, what most people will remember her for, whether through projects run by the Chamber or initiatives associated with her pageant career. She had many friends and will be sorely missed by all.”

