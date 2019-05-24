Accidents 24.5.2019 10:25 am

Two dead after getting hit by truck while changing tyre

CNS reporter

Two people were killed this morning on the N4 Toll Road between Malalane and Mbombela near Gorge in Mpumalanga when they were hit by a truck.

It is reported that the two were occupants in a sedan and they were attempting to change a tyre when the truck hit them, reports Mpumalanga News.

The driver of the sedan died at the scene, while the other died in hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security, and liaison sent condolences to the families of the deceased.

Motorists are urged to be cautious as the weekend begins to avoid such crashes.

