Horror multi-vehicle crash on Golden Highway kills at least four

The scene of the crash on the Golden Highway. Image: Twitter/@crimeairnetwork

It is believed that the crash took place due to bad visibility, attributed to smoke or mist. 

Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a serious accident on the N1 between the Grasmere Toll Plaza and the N12 on Sunday morning. 

Multiple vehicles were involved in the horror crash, including trucks, cars, taxis, bakes and a bus, said spokesperson Shawn Herbst. 

Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

Arrive Alive has reported that four people have been confirmed dead, two people sustained critical injuries, and 20 other patients sustained minor to moderate injuries. 

Those injured were transported by various ambulances to hospitals in the area. 

Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

eNCA has reported that at least ten people have died in the crash. The death toll is yet to be confirmed.

Twitter/@_ArriveAlive

The highway is currently closed in both directions while authorities investigate, and debris is cleared.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

