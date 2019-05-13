Accidents 13.5.2019 08:25 am

WATCH: Truck driver dies after boulder thrown through windscreen

Citizen reporter
The scene of the truck crash after a boulder hit the windscreen. Image: SA Long-distance Truckers Facebook page

The community of De Doorns in Worcester then allegedly looted the truck, which crashed after being hit by a massive rock.

A truck driver lost his life after a boulder was thrown at his vehicle in Worcester in the Western Cape.

The boulder hit the driver, who can be seen collapsing after being hit, and according to a Twitter post by REZA, the driver died.

Footage of the boulder crashing through the windscreen was uploaded on Sunday afternoon. In it, dashcam footage recording both in front and inside of the truck shows a boulder hitting the steering wheel of the truck, and then the driver.

WARNING: This footage may disturb sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

It is not known what the truck was transporting, or whether the suspect was aware of the contents of the truck, but the community of De Doorns allegedly then looted the truck.

TimesLive reports that the driver worked for Time Link, a privately owned logistics company. There was also reportedly another person in the truck, which can be seen on a bunk bed in the vehicle.

Facebook group SA long-distance truckers posted an update on the incident, in which they confirm that the driver did succumb to his injuries and that the second driver was injured.

Screenshot of the Facebook update.

The group also identified the driver as Christopher Kgomo.

It is not yet known if police investigations are underway. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

