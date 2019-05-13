WATCH: Truck driver dies after boulder thrown through windscreen

A truck driver lost his life after a boulder was thrown at his vehicle in Worcester in the Western Cape.

The boulder hit the driver, who can be seen collapsing after being hit, and according to a Twitter post by REZA, the driver died.

Footage of the boulder crashing through the windscreen was uploaded on Sunday afternoon. In it, dashcam footage recording both in front and inside of the truck shows a boulder hitting the steering wheel of the truck, and then the driver.

ALSO READ: Another rock-throwing incident on N2

WARNING: This footage may disturb sensitive viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

CRIMINAL COMMUNITY THREW A BOULDER AT A TRUCK WHICH WENT THROUGH THE WINDSCREEN & HIT THE DRIVER WHO DIED AS A RESULT. COMMUNITY THEN LOOTED THE CARGO : DE DOORNS. WORCESTER. WC. PLS HELP US FIND THOSE MURDEROUS SCUM RESPONSIBLE THEREFORE! CALL 10111 OR DM US PLS. pic.twitter.com/kYhQiB69WF — REZA (@crimeairnetwork) May 12, 2019

It is not known what the truck was transporting, or whether the suspect was aware of the contents of the truck, but the community of De Doorns allegedly then looted the truck.

TimesLive reports that the driver worked for Time Link, a privately owned logistics company. There was also reportedly another person in the truck, which can be seen on a bunk bed in the vehicle.

Facebook group SA long-distance truckers posted an update on the incident, in which they confirm that the driver did succumb to his injuries and that the second driver was injured.

The group also identified the driver as Christopher Kgomo.

It is not yet known if police investigations are underway. Updates to follow as more information becomes available.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.