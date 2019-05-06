Bakkie driver crushed by tipper truck in KwaZulu-Natal accident

A tipper truck driver lost control of the vehicle and crushed a small bakkie on the R103 between Cato Ridge and Camperdown in Kwazulu-Natal on Monday morning.

According to Arrive Alive, the driver of a tipper truck was carrying wet sand and lost control around a bend, resulting in a rollover.

“The driver of the truck escaped injury, however, the male driver of the bakkie sustained serious injuries. The bakkie driver, an adult male believed to be 32 years old, required advanced life support intervention to stabilise him,” said Arrive Alive in a statement.

Fire and Rescue Services and the Netcare 911 rescue technician used the jaws of life to free the entrapped bakkie driver, who was later airlifted to hospital for the specialised care he required.

All necessary authorities were on scene.

