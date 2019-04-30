Sibanye says 1,800 miners not ‘trapped’, just temporarily stuck

Barely two weeks after a near five-month strike ended at Sibanye-Stillwater’s South African gold operations, the company saw as many as 1,800 workers stuck underground in one of its shafts in an incident that took place at about noon at one of the company’s platinum mines near Rustenburg.

Company spokesman James Wellsted said they would try to get the workers to the surface through another shaft nearby, though he did not say how long this would take, Bloomberg reports.

He clarified in subsequent interviews that the workers were not trapped, but merely unable to exit through the shaft they normally would have due to it being blocked. It was just a matter of time before they would be taken to the surface through an adjacent shaft and in the meantime were being attended to.

Rails had fallen down a shaft and blocked it, with assessments of the problem likely to take a few hours, he said. They reported no injuries.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (Amcu) health and safety chairperson Molete Thoane described the incident as “avoidable” and explained that the way he understood it the mine workers now needed to be moved from a lower to a higher level to enable them to be extracted.

Thoane alleged there was a lack of supervision and criticised the company for not taking the necessary precautions. He expressed concerns for his members.

Amcu signed a new wage agreement with the company this month after a protracted strike that started last year.

Last year in February, about 1,000 workers were also trapped underground for more than a day at one of its gold mines after a power failure.

Trade union Solidarity last year also expressed grave concern about safety in the mines in the wake of seismic event at Sibanye-Stillwater’s Masakhane shaft at Driefontein, near Carletonville in Gauteng, which claimed seven lives and injured another six miners.

There was particular concern about seismic activities in deep-level mines that cause falls of ground leading to mining fatalities and injuries, Solidarity deputy general secretary for occupational health and safety Paul Mardon said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.