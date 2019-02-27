One dead after three trucks collide in Free State

A collision involving three trucks on the N1 South, between Bloemfontein and Edenburg, has left one person dead and scores injured, reports OFM News.

Motorists are warned against heading in that direction, as only one lane is currently open for use due to the carriageway being obstructed with debris.

Police spokesperson Loraine Earle told OFM News they have opened a case of culpable homicide, and investigations are continuing.

– OFM News

