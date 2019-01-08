Five perish in fatal Western Cape crash

A fatal car accident between a Toyota Etios and Caravelle has occurred on the N2 Highway just past the Swartvlei Bridge on the N2 outside Sedgefield, reports Knysna-Plett Herald.

Initial reports indicate that a total of five fatalities have been suffered, and occupants are still trapped inside the Etios.

It has now been confirmed that two women and three children aged 3, 4 and 11 were killed in the head-on collision, reports George Herald.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said the accident occurred at approximately 12:00 when a Toyota Etios, carrying a woman and three children, collided with a VW Caravelle mini bus on the Swartvlei bridge.

Everyone in the Etios was killed as well as a woman in the bus. She has since been identified as a tourist. Her country of origin has not yet been confirmed.

The road is currently closed for traffic with a stop-go system in place while the scene is being cleared. Motorists are advised to exercise patience, and to avoid the area if possible.

More on this story as it develops.

