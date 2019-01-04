Two critical after Bloemfontein light aircraft crash

ER24 has reported that two men were left critically injured after a light aircraft crash in Bloemfontein on Friday afternoon.

On arrival, paramedics found two men, believed to be in their 50s, trapped in the wrecked aircraft.

Provincial EMS used rescue tools to free the men, who after being assessed, were found to be in a critical condition.

They were treated for their injuries and provided with advanced life support interventions.

One man was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the other was transported by ambulance.

Bloemfontein authorities are on the scene to investigate the cause of the crash.

