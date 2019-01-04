One Metrobus passenger dead after driver loses control

The only passenger on a Metrobus died in an accident in the early hours of the morning on December 31, reports Comaro Chronicle.

It has been reported that the driver lost control of the bus and collided with trees and a pole early on Monday morning.

JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar told the Comaro Chronicle that the driver lost control of the bus in Comaro Road at the corner of Tarentaal Avenue and then collided with a tree and pole.

He further stated, “One person was reported dead from the accident. A case of culpable homicide has been opened against the driver at Mondeor Police Station and he is under investigation.”

JMPD were rapidly called to the scene to assist managing and directing oncoming traffic, and the Johannesburg Road Agency assisted with cleaning brake fluid, clutch oil and debris on the road, while City Parks abetted with damaged tree removal.

According to Goodwill Shivuri, a marketing and communications specialist for the Metrobus, weather conditions and wet roads might have been the primary cause of the accident.

“We are waiting for the metro police to conclude the cause of the accident, and we are also steering our internal investigation,” said Goodwill.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the Union hospital.

“Metrobus is yet to determine if whether the accident transpired due to reckless driving or speeding,” added Vushiri.

Ward 23 councillor Sarah Wissler told the Comaro Chronicle that she and MEC of Transport Nonhlanhla Helen Makhuba, the chairperson for transport Tyrell Meyers and acting mayor Nonhlanhla Sifumba, as well as the executive of Metrobus, visited the family to offer their condolences.

“We will assist the family with funeral arrangements, and the family was so appreciative that we visited them in their trying time,” said Wissler.

