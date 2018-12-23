Mpumalanga community safety spokesperson Joseph Mabuza dies in horror crash

Mpumalanga head of Communications for the department of community safety, security and liaison, Joseph Mabuza met his untimely death on Sunday after attending a border patrol at the Lebombo Port of entry, reports Mpumalanga News.

This comes after Mabuza was involved in a collision on the N4 toll road, involving his motorbike and a bakkie.

#JosephMabuza MEC Pat Ngomane says they are extremely shocked following Mabuza's death. Just a short while ago, Mabuza was on ENCA urging motorists to be cautious on the roads. Terribly sad. pic.twitter.com/Z1YrpiFxGg — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) December 23, 2018

Mbuza’s brother Kingdom Mabuza expressed shock at the news of Mabuza’s passing.

“I last saw him on Saturday after we buried Mr DD Mabuza’s brother, Mike Mabuza who had passed on. He immediately left after the funeral and said he was headed to Komatipoort, that’s the last time I saw him,” he earlier stated.

MEC for the department Pat Ngomane, who was with Mabuza at the Lebombo Border Post hours before the accident, also sent his condolences, stating that Mabuza’s death is a loss for many. “I worked very closely with Joe since I became an MEC and I learnt so much from him. He was focussed in everything he did, I do not know how I will cope without him as he was a very hands on person even during meetings. He was a true champion of road safety,” said Ngomane. Ngomane added that his passing is a profound loss not only to the family and department, but to the entire provincial government. Details of his memorial and funeral services will be communicated in due course. Mabuza served the provincial government for over a decade and previously as a journalist and newspaper editor. A case of culpable homicide is being investigated.

