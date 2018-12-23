; Two people killed, five injured in head-on collision in Mpumalanga – The Citizen
 
December 23

Two people killed, five injured in head-on collision in Mpumalanga

December 23 - Two people, one of them a toddler, were killed and five other people were injured in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a car on the R555 in Eloff in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning. Photo: ER24

A head-on collision between a bakkie and a car on the R555 in Eloff has killed two, including a toddler.

Two people, one of them a toddler, were killed and five other people were injured in a head-on collision between a bakkie and a car on the R555 in Eloff, near Delmas in Mpumalanga on Sunday morning, paramedics said.

When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 9am, they found other medical services on the scene, ER24 spokeswoman Ineke van Huyssteen said.

Upon further assessment, paramedics found that a boy, believed to be three years old, was in a critical condition. Despite paramedics’ best efforts the boy was later declared dead on the scene. A woman was also found to have sustained fatal injuries. She was declared dead on the scene by paramedics.

Five other people were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to moderate. ER24, as well as various other medical services, transported the patients to hospital for further medical care. The exact circumstances surrounding the accident were not yet known, Van Huyssteen said.

