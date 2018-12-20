Drunk driver collides head-on with police van in Western Cape

Members of the public order policing unit (POP) had a close call on the N2 in George after a drunk driver collided head-on with the van they were travelling in on Sunday morning, reports George Herald.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt. Malcolm Pojie, the accused, who was travelling from Mossel Bay, landed in the oncoming traffic lane when they collided with the police van.

ALSO READ: Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision

Three of the POP members were transported to George Mediclinic, and were treated for mild injures.

The drunk driver, who was travelling in a white Toyota Yaris, had multiple injuries and was taken to George Hospital. He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as driving while under the influence of alcohol.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.