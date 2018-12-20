; Drunk driver collides head-on with police van in Western Cape – The Citizen
 
Accidents 20.12.2018 02:35 pm

Drunk driver collides head-on with police van in Western Cape

Kristy Kolberg
The police van involved in the accident.

The police van involved in the accident.

The driver found himself in the oncoming traffic lane and promptly collided head-on with a police van, injuring three occupants of the vehicle.

Members of the public order policing unit (POP) had a close call on the N2 in George after a drunk driver collided head-on with the van they were travelling in on Sunday morning, reports George Herald.

According to Southern Cape police spokesperson Capt. Malcolm Pojie, the accused, who was travelling from Mossel Bay, landed in the oncoming traffic lane when they collided with the police van.

The driver of a white Toyota Yaris was arrested on Sunday morning after colliding with a police van.

ALSO READ: Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision

Three of the POP members were transported to George Mediclinic, and were treated for mild injures.

The drunk driver, who was travelling in a white Toyota Yaris, had multiple injuries and was taken to George Hospital. He faces charges of reckless and negligent driving, as well as driving while under the influence of alcohol.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Three killed, four injured in Joburg head-on collision 9.12.2018
Emaciated pit bull pup dies in loving hands of SPCA 7.12.2018
Secunda flying squad cops injured in collision with bakkie 3.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.