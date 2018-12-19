Mother and son die in horrific accident en route to chess tournament

The community of Emmanuel Private School in Vanderbijlpark is still reeling after the death of their sports coordinator, 38-year-old Sarina van Zyl, and her 11-year-old son, Rico, last Sunday, reports Sedibeng Ster.

Sarina and Rico died early Sunday morning in a horrific car accident on the R59 freeway between Sasolburg and Vereeniging, near Taaibosspruit.

They were on their way from their home in Vaalpark to the SA National Chess Championships at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg, where Rico, a member of Sedibeng Chess, was to take part.

According to Elanie Grant, one of Sarina’s colleagues, Sarina was a wonderful person and a much-appreciated staff member at Emmanuel Private School. She worked at the school since 2011, originally as a teacher’s assistant and since April this year as a sports coordinator.

She is survived by her 8-year-old daughter Zanika, her parents Kosie and Saartjie Kapp of Vaalpark, as well as two brothers, Ernest and Christo.

Little Zanika, who also lost her father Jaco van Zyl earlier this year, will be fostered by Ernest and his wife, Caren from Sasolburg.

*The memorial service for Sarina and Rico will take place on Friday 21 December at 10am at River of Life Family Church, Elliot Street, Vanderbijlpark.

