; WATCH: Woman killed by taxi veering off road – The Citizen
 
Accidents 18.12.2018 04:08 pm

WATCH: Woman killed by taxi veering off road

Citizen reporter

The accident left one person dead and four others injured.

A disturbing video which shows a taxi veer off the road and tragically run over and kill an unsuspecting pedestrian is doing the rounds on social media.

According to emergency medical services IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident left one person dead and four others injured.

The video footage was taken at a traffic light close to a shopping centre in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IPSS, the collision took place on Saturday, December 15, when a taxi and light motor vehicle claimed the life of a pedestrian and injured multiple other occupants.

IPSS said in a statement: “Video footage shows the accident unfolded. We have edited the moment of impact out of respect for the victim. The intention of posting this video is to highlight the dangers of speed in built-up areas such as this.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
33 die in Gauteng road accidents 18.12.2018
Two Gauteng cops die in separate road accidents over weekend 17.12.2018
Three people killed, including child, in R59 head-on collision near Vereeniging 16.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.