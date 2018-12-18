WATCH: Woman killed by taxi veering off road

A disturbing video which shows a taxi veer off the road and tragically run over and kill an unsuspecting pedestrian is doing the rounds on social media.

According to emergency medical services IPSS Medical Rescue, the accident left one person dead and four others injured.

The video footage was taken at a traffic light close to a shopping centre in Ballito, KwaZulu-Natal.

According to IPSS, the collision took place on Saturday, December 15, when a taxi and light motor vehicle claimed the life of a pedestrian and injured multiple other occupants.

IPSS said in a statement: “Video footage shows the accident unfolded. We have edited the moment of impact out of respect for the victim. The intention of posting this video is to highlight the dangers of speed in built-up areas such as this.”

