Sailor found passed away on yacht at Southbroom beach

The body of a man has been found on board a yacht that has run aground on Southbroom beach, reports the South Coast Herald.

The yacht, Çherch óu L.S, had torn and battered sails, and it appeared the lone sailor had been dead for some days. It is believed the yacht was registered in Papua New Guinea and had set sail from Port Elizabeth several days ago.

The body of the man has since been removed by emergency services.

Emergency services and members of the community were on the scene on Saturday morning and working to pull the yacht closer to shore.

The Herald was awaiting a report from the police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information comes to light.

PICS: Maser Security, Southbroom CPF WhatsApp group.

