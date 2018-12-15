; Sailor found passed away on yacht at Southbroom beach – The Citizen
 
Accidents 15.12.2018 01:44 pm

Sailor found passed away on yacht at Southbroom beach

Shona Aylward

The lone crew member is believed to have died from natural causes.

The body of a man has been found on board a yacht that has run aground on Southbroom beach, reports the South Coast Herald.

The yacht, Çherch óu L.S, had torn and battered sails, and it appeared the lone sailor had been dead for some days. It is believed the yacht was registered in Papua New Guinea and had set sail from Port Elizabeth several days ago.

The body of the man has since been removed by emergency services.

Emergency services and members of the community were on the scene on Saturday morning and working to pull the yacht closer to shore.

Some reports said the man could have had a heart attack, but this was yet to be confirmed.

The yacht that has run aground at Southbroom.

Ant Apostolides of Maser Security, whose officers were on the scene,  said no other people were found aboard the vessel.

The Herald was awaiting a report from the police.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as soon as more information comes to light.

The sails of the yacht washed ashore appear to be damaged.

 PICS: Maser Security, Southbroom CPF WhatsApp group.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Man dies, child critically injured in Free State car crash 15.12.2018
Ankara train crash leaves nine dead, 47 injured 13.12.2018
Hundreds petition for mobile schools in Mooiplaas after spate of deadly accidents 13.12.2018

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.