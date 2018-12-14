Four children drown in Limpopo in past week

Four children lost their lives after drowning in separate incidents in Limpopo recently, police said this week.

In the latest incident yesterday, two-year-old Gundo Precious Sidogi was found dead in a tin full of water at her home in the Levubu policing area outside Thohoyandou. Police said the toddler was playing when she fell inside the tin and died at about 11.30am.

In another incident boys Lesetja Morifi and Petrus Legodi, both aged 15, drowned while trying to swim in Utjane Dam, near Ga-Mashashane, outside Polokwane. Limpopo police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said a search operation ensued until the boys’ bodies were retrieved.

Meanwhile, in the Waterval area outside Makhado, police are investigating an inquest case following a drowning incident which occurred on Wednesday morning.

Ngoepe said this happened at Lemana Dam near Magangeni village and took the life of 14-year-old Ntwanano Maluleke.

