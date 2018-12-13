Hundreds petition for mobile schools in Mooiplaas after spate of deadly accidents

Over 200 people have petitioned for Mooiplaas to be provided mobile schools following another spate of accidents on the R511 near Centurion, reports Centurion Rekord.

Ward councillor Kingsley Wakelin had initiated the petition in response to an accident which involved 40 school children last week.

A school bus filled with children collided with a truck on the intersection of the R511 and R114.

One child sustained serious injuries and had to be airlifted to the Chris Hani Baragwanath hospital.

Wakelin last week confirmed the children involved in the school bus accident were residents of Mooiplaas and had been on their way to school.

“The bus had been making its way to the Laezonia primary school,” Wakelin said.

“The other injured children were taken to Kalefong and Pretoria West hospitals. They are all residents of the Mooiplaas informal settlement and this is not the first time a school bus carrying children has been involved in an accident at this intersection.”

Wakelin had also initiated a petition with residents for the installation of traffic signals at the intersection.

“I am currently writing a letter to the education department to get them to implement the mobile schools,” Wakelin said.

Meanwhile, the R511 continues to be plagued by accidents.

Just three days after the school bus accident, another two children were among the 32 people injured in an accident involving a minibus and two other vehicles.

A man lost his life in the accident.

