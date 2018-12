A young pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident outside Umhlali Country Club in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday evening, reports North Coast Courier.

The 25-year-old man was reportedly found in a critical condition by paramedics, and despite advanced life support intervention, he could not be saved.

Umhlali SAPS spokesperson captain Vinny Pillay said a case has been opened.

