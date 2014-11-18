Government will not rest – Zuma

Zuma was speaking at the launch of the second phase of Operation Phakisa (hurry up) at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest House in Pretoria today.

The president was flanked by a handful of ministers, including Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi and Minister in the presidency, Jeff Radebe.

“This intervention seeks to transform all public clinincs into ideal clinics,” Zuma said.

“South Africa has a rich history of community based health care.”

“It dates back to the 1940’s”

The second phase of Operation Phakisa seeks to foster better relations between NGO’s, government, communities and clinics.

Zuma said the ideal clinic will open on time and will not close until the last patient is treated.

“The ideal clinic will provide community based health promotion and disease prevention programmes,” Zuma said.

“The ideal clinic will be clean, promote hygiene and take all measures to prevent the spread of diseases.”

He praised the national development plan, saying it provides an ideal health system that works for everyone with positive health outcomes and is not out of reach.

Motsoaledi said financial management, infrastructure, service delivery and waiting times at clinics must improve.