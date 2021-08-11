Beware of scammers, Sassa warns grant recipients

Citizen Reporter

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned grant recipients of a scam targeting the vulnerable elderly and people living with disability.

The agency said that it has been made aware of the latest scam in the Mpumalanga where bogus funeral covers are sold to their targeted population.

It said that these fraudsters are even posing as Sassa employees in trying to legitimise their corruption.

“Sassa is warning beneficiaries to remain vigilant and guard their IDs and Sassa payment cards very carefully,” the agency said in a statement on Wednesday.

It said that these people were also using different tacts to trick unsuspecting beneficiaries.

“Another modus operandi used is to pose as health practitioners registering beneficiaries for vaccination.”

Please note that Moya APP is NOT a SASSA APP. The following are the only SASSA channels for SRD application https://t.co/77ljeJP1I4 082 046 8553. pic.twitter.com/njIWOAM44R— SASSA (@OfficialSASSA) August 11, 2021

It has issued a warning that all vaccination programmes were rolled out at identified sites by the department of health.

It said that there is no door-to-door campaign that is being done by government officials to have the people register for Covid-19 vaccination.

“If confronted with such a situation of scammers, beneficiaries are urge to call the police immediately to arrest those robbers,” the agency said.

“Sassa will utilise credible platforms and direct interaction based on the personal details provided by each beneficiary to the agency.”