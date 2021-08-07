Daily news update: Zuma hospitalised, New ministers sworn in and Mkhize applies for review of SIU report

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The department of correctional services on Friday morning confirmed former President Jacob Zuma was admitted to a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre for medical observation.

Zuma admitted to hospital

The department said in a statement “everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity”.

This includes medical assistance.

Former minister of health Dr Zweli Mkhize inside Tshwane District Hospital. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Former health minister Zweli Mkhize is preparing to approach the courts with an application to have the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU’s) report into Digital Vibes’ R150 million contract with the Department of Health reviewed.

This comes after Mkhize resigned from his position on Thursday after meeting President Cyril Ramaphosa earlier in the day.

ALSO READ: Mkhize can’t account for Digital Vibes while on special leave, says ANC MP

The move happened ahead of Ramaphosa’s much-anticipated Cabinet reshuffle, where he announced Dr Joe Phaahla as the new minister of health.

President Cyril Ramaphosa address the nation on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: GCIS

The ANC caucus in Parliament has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to rearrange the Cabinet, saying it fully supports the reshuffle.

Ramaphosa announced new ministerial positions and a restructured national executive on Thursday night. The President made four key changes affecting finance, defence, health and state security departments.

In a statement, ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said on Friday that the changes were necessary and aimed “at improving the capacity and effectiveness of the state machinery to carry out its constitutional obligations”.

Jolidee Matongo.

The ANC Johannesburg region has nominated Jolidee Matongo as the party’s Joburg mayoral candidate.

Matongo, the City of Johannesburg’s finance member of the mayoral committee member (MMC), will be officially nominated next Tuesday during a special council meeting to replace late Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo, who died from Covid-19 related complications in July.

The region had submitted three names for consideration to the ANC’s Gauteng provincial executive committee (PEC) and the party’s national executive committee (NEC), which conducted interviews with the candidates.

e-tron GT will serve as the entry-level GT model.

Audi has set its electrification plans for South Africa in motion by announcing a line-up of six e-tron models confirmed from early next year.

Previewing the brand’s recently taken decision to become an all-electric only vehicle manufacturer by 2026, the models in question will include the e-tron 50 and 55 SUVs, the coupe-styled e-tron Sportback 55 and Sportback S, and the e-tron GT as well as the RS e-tron GT.

Photo: istock

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has welcomed a preservation order granted by the Grahamstown High Court to freeze the bank accounts of an Eastern Cape taxi cooperation, which allegedly defrauded the Fund of millions of rands.

In a statement, the UIF said the court had dealt a blow to suspected fraudsters, who have milked the Temporary Employee Relief Scheme (TERS) benefit scheme, which was designed to help workers in distress during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown.