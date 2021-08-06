Daily news update: Ramaphosa scraps state security, Mkhize resigns, EFF’s Phoenix march

Cheryl Kahla

Daily News recap

amaphosa began his address by talking about how government was working to fight the Covid-19 pandemic and rebuild the country, especially after the recent riots in KZN and Gauteng.

He said he was reshuffling Cabinet to increase the state’s capacity to run the country.

Ramaphosa has become known for preferring stability over change, unlike the regular reshuffles preferred by his predecessor, Jacob Zuma. However, recent events made a reshuffle inevitable, and numerous heads were expected to roll along with more predictable changes.

Mkhize was put on special leave after being implicated in a corruption scandal involving his department. He said in his resignation letter that he was leaving to bring greater stability to the health department during the challenging Covid-19 pandemic.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the cabinet lekgotla held at the Sefako Makgatho Guesthouse. Photo: Network24/Felix Dlangamandla/

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tendered his resignation.

This was according to reports by the Mail and Guardian on Thursday, which were subsequently confirmed.

President Cyril Ramaphosa called a meeting with the African National Congress’ top brass to discuss this and other matters, including his upcoming Cabinet reshuffle announcement.

On Thursday, the Presidency announced that Ramaphosa should make an announcement on change

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Former president Jacob Zuma has seemingly threatened to drag other parties into his arms deal corruption trial.

On Thursday afternoon, the Jacob G Zuma Foundation revealed that the former president’s legal team had written to “prominent organisations and foundations” who allegedly benefited from the arms deal in an effort to detail their involvement in the matter.

“The legal team of [former] president Zuma has dispatched letters to prominent organisations and foundations who benefited from the arms deal to provide pertinent details of the relevant transactions. These details will be tabled in the trial in PMB [Pietermaritzburg], to set the record straight at the right time,” the foundation said on Twitter.

Former President Jacob Zuma addresses his supporters outside his house on July 04, 2021 in Nkandla, South Africa. The former president was found guilty of contempt of court by the Constitutional Court of South Africa and has been sentenced to 15 months imprisonment. (Photo by Gallo Images/Volksblad/Mlungisi Louw)

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were marching on Thursday to Phoenix, north Durban, in what was billed as a peaceful demonstration seeking justice for the victims of the unrest that engulfed the area last month and saw 36 deaths.

The demonstration was organised by the EFF’s eThekwini region amid concerns that it might fuel racial tensions between Zulus and the predominantly Indian community who were at loggerheads during the rampant violence and looting that rocked parts of Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

DA leader John Steenhuisen warned this week that the march risked descending into a full-blown race war after the EFF promoted the march on its social media platforms as a protest “against racist Indians”.

ohannesburg Water on Thursday reminded residents that water restrictions were in full force. Here’s what you can and can’t do.

Fines will be issued to anyone who contravenes the Water Services Bylaw and any other restrictions. Joburg Water said non-compliance can be reported on 011-758-9650.

Under level 1 water restrictions, residents are prohibited from watering gardens between 6 am and 6 pm in summer months (from 1 September to 31 March).

In addition, the washing of paved areas and driveways using hosepipes is prohibited as well.