Investigation into cop assaulting pupil underway – Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Gauteng has launched an investigation into a video clip of a police officer assaulting a pupil.

The video has been circulating on social media, with the police officer seen attempting to force the 18-year-old girl into a vehicle as she fights the man off.

The incident took place in the central business district (CBD) of Krugersdorp while Saps members were conducting patrols on Tuesday, 3 August.

According to Police Ministry spokesperson Lirandzu Themba, the matter is receiving attention from the Gauteng Provincial Commissioner’s office and an urgent departmental investigation has been launched.

“At this stage, it has been established that the 18-year old female learner was indeed taken to the Krugersdorp police station and subsequently released on the same day, unharmed, into the care of her mother.

“The Saps members captured on the video have been identified and the departmental investigation is underway. Gauteng Saps confirm that the vehicle captured on the video is a state vehicle and that the members were on duty conducting routine patrols at the time of the incident.”

[UPDATE] The @SAPoliceService has noted this disturbing video and the matter is receiving urgent attention by the Gauteng Provincial Commissioners office. https://t.co/ZSOrkXCusP— Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) August 5, 2021

Acting Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Tommy Mthombeni, has since condemned the incident, saying gender-based violence (GBV) would not be tolerated.

Mthombeni also called for the departmental investigation to be treated with the necessary sensitivity and urgency.