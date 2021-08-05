These national parks will go cash-free from September

Cheryl Kahla

The South African National Parks (SANParks) announced that 12 parks will be going cash-free from 1 September 2021. Here’s what you need to know.

New payment system

SANParks Chief Financial Officer, Dumisani Dlamini, on Wednesday said the cash-free payment system will be implemented in two phases, starting from the 2021/22 financial year.

The remaining parks will implement the new system in the 2022/ 23 fiscal year. The biggest change is that cash will no longer be accepted as a method of payment”.

Instead, SANParks clients are encouraged to make use of pre-booking payment systems and or speed point payment system in parks. Dlamini said all trade and tourism activities will be cash-free.

Minimising Covid-19 risk

SANParks will strive to achieve two goals: Dlamini said, “above all, improving customer convenience is key. Queueing times will be minimised and visitors will have more time to “enjoy in the parks”.

In addition, the risk associated with the handling of cash by staff and customers will be minimised with the cash-free system as it will reduce the contact time at entry points.

This is vital, Dlamini said, particularly during peak times. The new system is a “step towards environmental responsibility and promotes ease of use”, he added.

Cash-free national parks

Out of a total of 20 national parks spread across the seven provinces, 12 parks will implement the new system with the exception of parks in KwaZulu-Natal and the North West.

The first phase kicks into gear on 1 September 2021 and will include:

Garden Route, consisting of Knysna, Wilderness and Tsitsikamma, Agulhas, Richtersveld and Namaqua in the Northern Cape

Table Mountain, Tankwa Karoo, West Coast in the Western Cape

Mountain Zebra, Camdeboo, Addo Elephant in the Eastern Cape

Mapungubwe in Limpopo

Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State

Dlamini called on customers to use the #LiveYourWild hashtag when posting about visits to parks on social media.