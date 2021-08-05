Daily news update: Pro-Zuma group goes to ICC, EFF’s Phoenix march and Shona laid to rest

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The supporters of former president Jacob Zuma behind the #FreeJacobZuma campaign will now approach the International Criminal Court (ICC) in an effort to force his release from prison.

The campaign, led by the former president’s staunch ally and suspended ANC member Carl Niehaus, previously indicated the memorandum of demands would be delivered to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s office with a deadline of 14 days for him to respond.

Health Minister, Dr Zweli Mkhize conducts an oversight visit to Steve Biko Academic Hospital on January 19, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. South Africa is currently battling a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius)

More jaw-dropping allegations against suspended Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize’s son, Dedani, have surfaced regarding the controversial R150 million contract awarded to communications firm Digital Vibes by the national Department of Health.

Daily Maverick has reported that Dedani and his wife, Sthoko Mkhize, benefited from the Digital Vibes contract, with the couple allegedly using over R1 million to obtain a nail care franchise and hair salon.

Picture File: Burnt out cars in Phoenix following violence that has engulfed the community on July 15, 2021 in Durban, South Africa. It is reported that the SANDF has been deployed to the area to assist members of the South African Police Service as they restore law and order in the area. (Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

DA leader John Steenhuisen has written to the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) requesting its intervention to stop the EFF’s planned Thursday march to Phoenix, north Durban.

Steenhuisen said the demonstration “against racist Indians”, organised by the EFF eThekwini region, risks fuelling a race war in the predominantly Indian community.

Connie Ferguson at her husband’s Shona Ferguson’s funeral. Picture: Screengrab, YouTube

Speakers at the late Shona Ferguson’s funeral at a private ceremony in Ruimsig, Johannesburg, on Wednesday, said his death did not feel “real”.

Connie Ferguson said she envisioned another 20 years with her husband and didn’t anticipate his death would happen.

Connie’s message was pre-recorded. In it, she said she never thought she would be speaking at Shona’s funeral.

“I thought you and I were going to grow old together. That is what I saw for myself, that is what I saw for us. That has always been the dream.

“31 July was exactly 20 years together, I anticipated another 20 years.”

America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has joined the hunt for Mirror Trading International (MTI) Bitcoin scam kingpin, Johann Steynberg, who allegedly defrauded investors of billions of Rand over the past few years.

Steynberg disappeared in December, when he reportedly left for Brazil. Steynberg started MTI in April 2019 as an automated Bitcoin trading platform.

Idols Judge Somizi Mhlongo will be taking a break from his job at Metro FM | Picture: Facebook

Idols judge, celebrity choreographer, and reality TV star Somizi Mhlongo has one less thing on his his to-do list amid his separation from his estranged husband Mohale Motaung, after the SABC announced that they have given the Metro FM host permission to “take some time off work.”

The public broadcaster further acknowledged having heard about the allegations levelled against Somizi Mhlongo, not only by his former husband but by other social media users.