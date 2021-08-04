WATCH: Truck crashes in horror accident near Riverside Mall

Citizen Reporter

One person was killed, with five injured seriously on Friday, when a timber truck travelling from White River crashed near the Riverside Mall in Mbombela. Five other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Department of Community Safety, Security and Liaison this week confirmed the incident claimed the life of the driver of the truck, who was reportedly “burned beyond recognition”.

Speaking to Chelsea Pieterse and Ciska Smit, the spokesperson for the department Moeti Mmusi told The Lowvelder the cause of the crash is not yet known, and the accident is still under investigation.

Watch: Truck loses control

Eyewitnesses at accident scene

The accident occurred on the R40 near the Riverside Mall when the truck seemly lost control, with an eyewitness saying the driver attempted to “warn other motorists by hooting”.

His attempts, however, were in vain, and the truck smashed into three vehicles before veering off the road. Eyewitnesses claimed the truck “lost its brakes” and was coming down the hill at an “unbelievable speed”.

One of the motorists who narrowly escaped with his life – as did his wife and five-month-old baby – said a “feeling of shock, horror, and anger” overwhelmed him.

