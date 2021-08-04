Eric Naki
Political Editor
4 Aug 2021
4:03 am
SA needs Codesa-style economic model – Meyer

Meyer, who addressed the PSG Think Big Series webinars yesterday, said role players in the gathering should include business, government, labour, civil society and political leaders, among others.

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - 28 August 2008: Former ANC (African National Congress) chief negotiator, Cyril Ramaphosa and former National Party and government chief negotiator Roelf Meyer at the Action Far Safe South Africa, held at Vodaworld in Midrand, Johannesburg, South Africa on 28 August 2008. (Photo by Gallo Images/Foto24/Loanna Hoffman)
South Africa must organise a Codesa-styled economic model to address inequality, poverty and unemployment otherwise pay a price with an even bigger revolt than the recent unrest. That’s according to former National Party chief negotiator Roelf Meyer, who said the country’s finest minds needed to organise a gathering similar to the Convention for Democratic South Africa to thrash out a new economic vision. Meyer said the current economic model followed since 1994 had failed to address the socioeconomic conditions of the country’s majority because it’s an inheritance from the apartheid past. https://citizen.co.za/news/south-africa/2584451/how-the-mining-sector-gave-sas-economy-an-unexpected-boost/ “Let’s be honest with ourselves, we made a...

