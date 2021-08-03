Reitumetse Makwea
Digital Intern
3 minute read
3 Aug 2021
4:20 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

‘A recipe for disaster’- say experts as youth ignore Covid-19 regulations

Reitumetse Makwea

National Liquor Traders Council’s Lucky Ntimane said they were not going to protect anyone and as they had previously mentioned, whoever does not adhere to Covid protocols stands to lose their licence.

Picture: iStock
It’s a party now, die later mood as South Africans hit nightclubs under adjusted alert level 3 lockdown and throw health caution to the wind, ignoring rules on maskwearing and social distancing as they boogie the night away. This was highlighted in a video shared on Twitter this week by DJ Tira which showed a large, maskless crowd dancing and shouting as the DJ – real name Mthokozisi Khathi – performed at The Cosmopolitan Lounge in Maboneng, Johannesburg. Tira had previously announced that patrons would require a Covid vaccination card to gain entry to the Fact Durban Rocks December 2021...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

COVID-19

Covid-19 update: SA records significant drop in daily positive cases
8 hours ago
8 hours ago

COVID-19

Vaccine hesitancy in SA: Nearly half believe in the power of prayer
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

EDUCATION

Primary schools not forced to return all pupils on daily basis - DBE
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

COVID-19

Covid-19 vaccine: Six most common myths debunked
20 hours ago
20 hours ago